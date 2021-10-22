From 11.59pm on October 21, you can leave your home for any reason and travel any distance from home

Melbourne's lockdown has finally ended. In metropolitan Melbourne:

There is no travel limit within metropolitan Melbourne, but you cannot travel into regional Victoria;

There is no curfew;

Ten visitors, including dependents, are permitted to visit your home per day;

Public gatherings outside can go to 15 people, including dependents;

Some schools will return on Friday, October 22;

Hospitality venues can resume seated service, and 20 fully vaccinated patrons will be able to eat inside;

Up to 50 fully vaccinated patrons can eat or drink outside at hospitality venues; and

Additional numbers will be permitted at weddings and funerals.

"I am proud of Victorians, I am grateful to Victorians, and I am absolutely sure that Victorians will finish this thing off," said premier Dan Andrews.

Victoria expects to hit its 80 per cent vaccination target on or just before Melbourne Cup Day, November 2. As of October 17, more than 89 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had one dose of a vaccine, and 65.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. The state is expected to hit that 90 per cent first-dose milestone on Monday or Tuesday.

Once 80 per cent of Victorians are fully vaccinated, Melburnians will be permitted to enter regional Victoria, and vice vesa. Indoor entertainment venues, gyms, retail and some offices will also be permitted to open.

Confused about the current rules? This is what you can and can do in Victoria right now.