Victorian restrictions for group gatherings are returning on June 22

From Monday, only five guests will be allowed in homes and restaurant limits won’t change

The number of new cases has been on the rise in Victoria for the past few days and as a result, the Victorian government has made changes concerning the planned easing of restrictions.

From Sunday, June 21 at 11.59pm, the number of guests you can have at your home will be reduced to five (previously Victorians were allowed to have up to 20). Outside of the home in public, gatherings with a maximum of ten people will be allowed (this has been brought down from 20).

In a press conference on Saturday, Victorian premier Dan Andrews named the lack of physical distancing that’s going on behind closed doors as the possible reason for the increase in virus cases around Victoria.

Many restrictions were due to be further eased on June 22, including those relating to the opening of cinemas, gyms and alpine resorts. Businesses that were set to open can still do so, but with a maximum of only 20 patrons.

For those businesses that were set to increase their patron numbers – like eateries, pubs, libraries, museums and places of worship – they will have to stay at the current maximum of 20 people. This 20-patron limit will remain in place until at least July 12, Andrews said.

Community sport for those under 18 as well as non-contact competition for adults can still proceed as planned. Alpine resorts can also open, but there will be increased screening and safeguards in place.

Andrews called the surge in cases a “wake-up call” and urged Victorians to not be complacent. Victorians must still keep their distance from others and maintain good hygiene. “No handshakes and no hugs. Don’t share food or drinks. And if you’re feeling unwell – stay at home,” the premier said. For those thinking about going back into the office, Andrews has said those working from home should still work from home until at least July 31.

If you'd like to get tested, head to one of these local testing sites.

