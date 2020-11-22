Victorian restrictions to ease from midnight with larger gatherings allowed for Christmas

Victoria's mask rules have eased for outdoor gatherings – here's what you need to know

Premier Dan Andrews has given Victorians a small glimpse into what Christmas 2020 will look like, as well as a confirmation of restrictions easing from midnight tonight. The news comes after Victoria recorded its 23rd straight day without a new case. There were 10,530 test results since yesterday.

From 11.59pm tonight, Sunday November 22, here is what is changing:

15 visitors will be allowed in your house per day – these people can be from multiple households.

Outdoor gatherings in public spaces can increase to 50 people

Masks will be required inside, but will no longer be required outside. However, you will need to carry a mask with you, specifically if you are in a location where you cannot maintain 1.5-metres distance from others (such as in a queue or a crowd).

Hospitality can have a venue cap of 300 patrons with a density cap of 100 people inside (when observing the one person per square metre rule). For smaller venues, there is now a rule of one per two square metres but capped at a maximum of 50 people indoors.

Gyms will open up further with 150 people permitted in groups of 20, with one person per four square metres.

Travel accommodation is in line with how many people you can have in your home, so you will be able to stay with a maximum of 15 people.

Cinemas and small galleries can open to 150 people per space.

For more information on any of the changes, check with the DHHS website.

The big question for today was what will Christmas 2020 look like in Victoria. Here is a look.

From 11.59pm from Sunday, December 13, 30 visitors will be allowed in your home (with dependents counted, unless it’s a baby under 12 months). That is 30 people total, so you could technically have 15 for lunch and 15 for dinner.

From Monday, November 30, Victorians can begin a slow and steady return to the workplace. Andrews announced that 25 per cent of staff can work within the office – it will be up to the employer to enforce safety measures including the one person per four-square-metre rule which will be in place.

If you have any symptoms, please get tested. Here is a list of testing locations across Victoria.