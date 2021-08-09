Victorians aged 18-39 can now get vaccinated at state-run vaccination centres

To speed up the rate of vaccination in Victoria, anyone aged 18 to 39 years old who provides informed consent can now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at state-run vaccination centres. This move follows recent advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

“Given the current outbreak in Victoria, and recent advice from ATAGI, we’re expanding access to the vaccines we have available so Victorians can get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community,” says premier Daniel Andrews in a recent media release.

Of the fifty state-run vaccination clinics throughout Victoria, nine will expand their vaccination age bracket to include those aged 18 to 39. You can find the full list of those sites, which include the Royal Exhibition Building and Melbourne Showgrounds, here. Bookings can be made online through the Victorian government website, through the Service Victoria app or by calling the Coronavirus hotline.

Prior to receiving your first vaccination, you'll have a consult with an on-site doctor about the risks, benefits and potential side effects of the vaccine and your second dose can be booked in for twelve weeks later. AstraZeneca is believed to be effective against the Delta strain and reduces the risk of symptomatic infection by at least 67 per cent and the risk of hospitalisation by 92 per cent.

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

RECOMMENDED: The editor of Time Out Sydney shares his personal experience receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.