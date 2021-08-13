Victorians aged 18 to 39 can now get vaccinated at all state-run centres

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced that the state government wants to see one million jabs in one million arms in the next five weeks. To get this done, he has today announced that anyone over the age of 18 in Victoria can receive AstraZeneca from any state-run vaccination hub from Monday.

This comes after an announcement last Sunday which allowed Victorians aged 18-39 to get vaccinated at nine of the state’s vaccination centres.

“Since Sunday when we expanded eligibility [of the vaccine] to 18-plus, people in their 20s and 30s, [the demand] has been very very strong. To have more than 10,000 people through the program already when it’s only been in nine sites, says to us that there is very strong demand,” says premier Andrews.

There are 50 state-run vaccination clinics throughout regional Victoria and metro Melbourne. You can find the full list of those sites, which include the Royal Exhibition Building and Melbourne Showgrounds, here. Bookings can be made online through the Victorian government website, through the Service Victoria app or by calling the coronavirus hotline (1800 675 398).

The premier has reminded Victorians, specifically those in their 50s and 60s, to book in for their second dose of the vaccine.

“We aim to be at the end of September, to be at that 60 per cent mark," says Andrews. "We think that with these million doses, if we’re able to achieve that or do better (that’s just in state clinics; GP effort, pharmacy effort will be on top of that) then we are well and truly placed to meet our obligations and in fact exceed them. The quicker we get to 70 per cent, the quicker we get to 80… and then we’re in a different world. One where hopefully lockdowns are not part of everyday living.”

Anyone between 40 and 60 can book into a state-run clinic to get the Pfizer vaccine. More bookings are coming online all the time, and the government recommends making a booking rather than attempting to walk in without an appointment. Some GPs and pharmacies are also offering both vaccines.

As the state’s chief medical officer Brett Sutton has repeatedly said, the best vaccine is the vaccine you can get today. You can have a read about why Time Out Sydney editor Maxim Boon decided to get AstraZeneca here.