Victorians can go hiking, golfing and fishing this week

An easing of restrictions this week for Victorians means we will be able to participate in some outdoor recreational activities on top of our daily solo exercise.

Today, premier Dan Andrews announced that Victorians would be able to participate in outdoor activities in groups of up to ten. This comes into effect from 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 12.

Victorians will be able to go hiking, fishing, walking, golfing and more. What exactly has been determined as “outdoor recreational activities” hasn’t been determined just yet, but the premier did say you could go for a kick with some friends – but only if you practise physical distancing while doing so.

“You can kick a footy in the park, [but] there can’t be more than ten of you. You should keep your distance, and it should be non-contact." The premier also recommended washing your hands (and the ball!) before and after your kick-to-kick session.

These recreational activities should not be overnight activities, so camping is still not allowed. Airbnbs and hotels won't be taking bookings, either – think about it more as a day activity, not as something you need to stay overnight for.

Essentially, how you go about doing such activities should be driven by common sense. The premier urged: "If you’re doubting whether you should be doing it, don’t." This small ease in restrictions will remain in place for the next three weeks, and that could change going into June.

The premier also announced that Victorian residents would be allowed to visit people from May 13. From 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 12, Victorians will be able to have five guests in their homes. This will be the fifth allowed reason to leave one's home, alongside the four main reasons (to seek medical help, to go to work, to get your daily exercise or to go and buy grocery necessities).

Andrews urged that “you should still stay at home unless you are going out for one of those five reasons". Read more here.

