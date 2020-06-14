Victorians will be able to order just a drink at the pub from June 22

The state government with further ease restrictions across Victoria’s hospitality industry later this month. From 11.59pm on Monday, June 21, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, cafés and pubs, with the caveat that four square metres of space is provided for every person (meaning not every venue will be able to fit the full 50-person maximum).

In a statement made on Sunday morning, premier Daniel Andrews also said that Victorians will be able to visit pubs for drinks only from 11.59pm on June 21 as well. You read that correctly – Dan has said we can get on the beers. You’ll still have to supply your contact details though and venues are still restricted to table service only, so no propping up the bar for now.

Gyms and indoor sport centres can also reopen from the same date but will be limited to 20 people per space and a maximum of ten adults per group exercise class.

Andrews also confirmed that libraries, community centres, theatres, indoor cinemas and concert venues will be allowed to reopen from midnight June 21. Each venue is still restricted to 50 people per space, though a venue with multiple tiers (like in a theatre) would be able to sit 50 people per tier, as long as the four square metre rule is maintained. Galleries and museums will also be allowed 50 people per space from the same date.

Shared facilities like kitchens and showers at campgrounds will also reopen from 11.59pm on June 21, with the ski season still set to restart on June 22. Currently, you are only allowed to stay at hotels, caravan parks, campgrounds and other tourist accommodation so long as there are no shared facilities.

Cherry Bar has already locked in June 24 as its reopening date.

Plus Lido, Classic and Cameo cinemas are celebrating their reopening with $10 tickets.

Share the story