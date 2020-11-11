MelbourneChange city
A field with a walking track. The sky is overcast and Cradle Mountain lies in the background.
Photograph: Nico Smit on Unsplash

Victorians will be allowed to travel to Tasmania from November 27

The border restrictions are being lifted three days earlier than initially planned

By
Nicola Dowse
Tasmania has announced that it will lift its border with Victoria on November 27, meaning Melburnians can go on a Tassie holiday even sooner than hoped.

Currently, Victorians travelling to Tasmania must quarantine on arrival in a government-designated facility – such as a hotel. From Friday, November 13, however, Victorian travellers may be able to quarantine at home or another suitable premises, before the border is fully lifted on November 27.

The lifting of border restrictions between Tasmania and Victoria on November 27 is dependent on Victoria maintaining low case numbers. At the time of writing, Victoria has not recorded a single case for 12 consecutive days. 

Travellers from all other Australian states and territories, plus New Zealand, can already travel freely to Tasmania. 

Pack your bags: New South Wales is also opening its border with Victoria

