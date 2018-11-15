Victoria’s first heated outdoor wave pool is coming to Funfields

Let’s be honest – given Melbourne’s temperamental weather, any pool that has the ability to be heated is a very good call. But a pool that is both heated and can simulate waves like a real beach? Sign us up.

This December Funfields will unveil its latest attraction: Volcano Beach: Victoria’s first outdoor heated wave pool. The massive wave pool has been in construction since February and when complete will hold more than 1.5 million litres of heated water. The all-weather pool will also produce waves up to one metre high – it’s the next best thing to a trip to the ocean (there's nothing like the slap of waves on you, after all).

Prefer to chill? Volcano Beach can be used as a regular pool between the wave sessions, or you can relax on land in one of the hireable beachfront cabanas. The new wave pool comes roughly a year after Funfields unveiled the thrilling Gravity Wave waterslide, a 27.1 metre-high monster of a slide where riders experience weightlessness.

Volcano Beach will open at Funfields December 2018. Admission is included with entry to the park.