Victoria’s first heated outdoor wave pool is coming to Funfields

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Thursday November 15 2018, 10:52am

Volcano Beach – artist's impression
Photograph: Supplied

Let’s be honest – given Melbourne’s temperamental weather, any pool that has the ability to be heated is a very good call. But a pool that is both heated and can simulate waves like a real beach? Sign us up.

This December Funfields will unveil its latest attraction: Volcano Beach: Victoria’s first outdoor heated wave pool. The massive wave pool has been in construction since February and when complete will hold more than 1.5 million litres of heated water. The all-weather pool will also produce waves up to one metre high – it’s the next best thing to a trip to the ocean (there's nothing like the slap of waves on you, after all).

Prefer to chill? Volcano Beach can be used as a regular pool between the wave sessions, or you can relax on land in one of the hireable beachfront cabanas. The new wave pool comes roughly a year after Funfields unveiled the thrilling Gravity Wave waterslide, a 27.1 metre-high monster of a slide where riders experience weightlessness.

Volcano Beach will open at Funfields December 2018. Admission is included with entry to the park.

For another way to cool off this summer visit the Queen Victoria Market's ice skating rink.

Or try a boozy riesling slushie at the Boatbuilder's Yard.

