Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Victoria's most stunning natural wonders have been turned into VR videos
12 Apostles
Photograph: Belinda VanZanen/Visit Victoria

Victoria's most stunning natural wonders have been turned into VR videos

Miss travelling around regional Victoria? You can now immerse yourself while at home

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday July 30 2020, 4:07pm
Advertising

We miss Victoria. We really do. One of our favourite things about living in Melbourne is being so close to beautiful natural wonders and being able to hop out for the day and explore them. But while we’re all staying safe and staying home, Parks Victoria has come up with a solution for our collective wanderlust. 

The Parks Victoria team has launched 360-degree virtual-reality videos of three Victorian wonders: the Twelve Apostles at Port Campbell National Park, Mount Buffalo National Park and Wilsons Promontory. 

Check them out below:

You can view them on mobile and move your phone around to explore the regions from all angles. If you’re on a desktop, you can use your mousepad to explore.

Here are more Melbourne experiences that you can (hilariously) recreate from home.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising