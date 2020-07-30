Victoria's most stunning natural wonders have been turned into VR videos

Miss travelling around regional Victoria? You can now immerse yourself while at home

We miss Victoria. We really do. One of our favourite things about living in Melbourne is being so close to beautiful natural wonders and being able to hop out for the day and explore them. But while we’re all staying safe and staying home, Parks Victoria has come up with a solution for our collective wanderlust.

The Parks Victoria team has launched 360-degree virtual-reality videos of three Victorian wonders: the Twelve Apostles at Port Campbell National Park, Mount Buffalo National Park and Wilsons Promontory.

Check them out below:

You can view them on mobile and move your phone around to explore the regions from all angles. If you’re on a desktop, you can use your mousepad to explore.

