Victoria's roadmap out of stage four restrictions, explained

Victorians will remain in stage four until September 28 – but there are some important changes

Well, it’s the day we’ve been waiting for for months. Today, premier Daniel Andrews has announced the government’s plan out of stage four restrictions. Andrews has revealed a plan that is effectively a change from “stages” to “steps”, which, yes, is a little confusing, so here’s a breakdown of what was announced.

Step one:

For metropolitan Melbourne, current stage four restrictions have been extended for two weeks until September 28. However, there are some important changes. From September 14:

The curfew has been extended until 9pm;

Exercise has been increased to two hours per day;

You can continue to exercise with one other person outside your household, or those you live with – but there’s also the possibility of “social interaction”. These are “activities that don’t require the reopening of a workplace or recreational facility,” so you can share a picnic in your local park or read a book at your local beach;

Playgrounds will reopen;

There is now a “social bubble” for those who live on their own. This means if you live alone, you can nominate one other person who lives alone to visit, whether that be a friend or family member (the 5km will not apply for these singles, but the curfew will).

Step two:

From September 28, subject to health advice and if metro Melbourne remains on track with its case numbers:

Public gatherings at the park or the beach can increase from two people to five people (but they must all come from a maximum of two households, and everyone can only travel 5k home);

Some workplaces can reopen, including workers across construction, manufacturing, as well as landscape garden and maintenance workers who work alone;

Childcare can open without permits;

Personal training sessions can run with two people plus a trainer;

Outdoor pools can reopen;

Religious services can be conducted outside with a maximum of five people, plus a faith leader.

Step three:

From October 26, if the daily average number of cases in the last 14 days is less than five (statewide);

No curfews

There will be no restrictions on when to leave home or how far to travel;

Public gatherings up to ten people;

Up to five people from one other household can visit at home (effectively creating a “household bubble”);

Hospitality can open for outdoor seated service only;

All retail will open except for personal care (though hairdressers can open).

Step four:

From November 23, subject to public health advice:

Public outdoor gatherings can be increased to 50 people;

Visitors to your home can be increased to up to 20 visitors at a time;

Indoor hospitality can resume (with a group limit of 20 and seated service, with a cap of 50 patrons) and outdoor dining will be subject to density quotient;

All retail will reopen;

There will be no restrictions on exercise (including organised contact sports resuming for all ages);

Weddings and funerals can increase to 50 guests;

Religious ceremonies can resume in indoor and outdoor settings subject to density quotients.

Andrews reminded Victorians that all these dates wiykd be guided by data – so keep in mind these dates are not set in stone. According to Andrews, “each of these steps are less than we’d like to do… [but]... we must take steady and safe steps to find [the new] normal.”

Regional Victoria will effectively move into step two from September 13. If you have any questions about today’s announcements, please contact the DHHS. Check out the website or call 1800 675 398. Here are some handy tables from the state government.

We know lots of people are trying to access this website at the moment – it’s struggling a bit.



In the meantime, here are the roadmaps for regional Victoria and metro Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/2NU3mUdEG4 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 6, 2020

Victoria has recorded 63 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and a further five deaths. There are now 1,872 active cases in Victoria. You can now check how many active cases are in your postcode using this map.

If you’re feeling anxious about the current situation here in Victoria, please know you are not alone and it’s totally normal to be feeling overwhelmed right now.

