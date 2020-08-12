Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right This map shows you how many coronavirus cases are in your postcode
DHHS postcode map aug 12
Photograph: Courtesy of the DHHS

This map shows you how many coronavirus cases are in your postcode

The DHHS has released a map that shows case numbers by postcode

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday August 12 2020, 11:33am
Advertising

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has released a map that shows just how many active cases there are in every Victorian postcode. The map is updated daily, with information from the DHHS team.

You can check it out via this link. Head to slide seven for the map of active cases by postcode.

DHHS postcode map aug 12

 

Photograph: Courtesy of the DHHS

 

You can filter by postcode on the left-hand side, or toggle by the highest number of active cases. As of Wednesday, August 12, the most cases can be found in the postcode of 3029 (which covers the suburbs of Truganina, Tarneit and Hoppers Crossing) with 456 active cases.

For updates on what you can and can’t do in Victoria right now, head here

This website will show you exactly how far 5km is from your home.

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising