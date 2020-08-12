This map shows you how many coronavirus cases are in your postcode

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has released a map that shows just how many active cases there are in every Victorian postcode. The map is updated daily, with information from the DHHS team.

You can check it out via this link. Head to slide seven for the map of active cases by postcode.

You can filter by postcode on the left-hand side, or toggle by the highest number of active cases. As of Wednesday, August 12, the most cases can be found in the postcode of 3029 (which covers the suburbs of Truganina, Tarneit and Hoppers Crossing) with 456 active cases.

