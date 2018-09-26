Visit the Oasis dessert bar for these cheesecake on a stick

I don't care if you think we don't need cheesecakes on sticks in our lives, because these loaded cakes from Stix look like the best thing ever. While Stix has a permanent hold-out in Coburg, the dessert store is doing a two-week pop-up in Murrumbeena's all-in-one supermarket/cafeteria/bakery Oasis (formerly Oasis Bakery).

Head to Oasis's dessert bar until October 7 to find Stix's cheesecake on a stick, which features toppings like Oreos, Nutella, cookie crumbs (à la Golden Gaytime) and more. The pop-up will be open from noon daily.

Can't make the pop-up? You can head to Stix's permanent digs at 600 Sydney Rd, Coburg.