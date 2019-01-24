Weirdoughs is giving away 1,000 free ice creams on Friday

As Melburnians steel themselves for another absolutely cooked day (temps are expected to hit 43 on Friday) some venues are at least doing their part to help us keep our cool.

Weirdoughs patisserie and gelateria is giving away 1,000 free ice creams on Friday, January 25 to help soothe the sweat-drenched souls of Melbourne. As well as helping citizens through the sweltering hot temps, the free ice creams also celebrate the launch of Weidoughs extended opening hours (the Flinders Lane store is now open until late from Wednesday to Saturday).

To score your free cup or cone of sweet, sub-zero relief get yourself to Weirdoughs from 4pm on Friday, January 25. There are 11 off-kilter flavours to choose from including vanilla with croissant dough, fried mango with tumeric, banana and raspberry jam with almond brittle, and wasabi pea and lemon (go on – live a little).

Weirdoughs opened in late 2018 and is an entirely vegan patisserie. Everything from the cube croissants to the Aperol spritz doughnuts is completely animal-product free.