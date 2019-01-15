A truck selling Hawaiian and Japanese street snacks has popped up in Melbourne

If you have ever had Hawaiian shave ice, you will know that it tastes like a tropical holiday, is as light as an angel's whisper and will cool you off faster than jumping off a cliff into an icy swimming hole. If you have not had it, you should get yourself to Knox Lane in Melbourne Central so you can taste it for yourself.

Heavenly Shave Ice is offering Hawaiian shave ice in flavours such as watermelon, mango, strawberry, passionfruit, honeydew, grape and matcha. You can also choose to mix your flavours, if single flavours are not enough for you. It's not cheap, though: a mini will set you back $6.60, a small is $8.80, and a large is $10.60.

Shave ice not your bag? You can also get Japanese taiyaki, which is a warm fish-shaped cake and a favourite street snack in Japan. You can get your taiyaki filled with red bean, vanilla custard, Nutella or cheese. A taiyaki will set you back $3.50.

Photograph: Supplied

The truck is open every day, including public holidays, from noon to 10pm, and it will be open until the end of February.