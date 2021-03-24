“We're really, really lucky”: MICF returns to prove comedy can come back

We spoke to four Melbourne comedy festival comedians about the year that was, the year ahead and how they really feel about zoom comedy

March 13, 2020. Friday the 13th. Apt considering the bad news that was to come. That date marked the day Australia’s first lockdowns were announced and with it the cancellation of hundreds of events – including the 2020 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. But after a less than stellar year filled with less live, and more livestreamed comedy, comedians are back and champing at the bit to get back onto Melbourne’s stages.

Or as Nath Valvo puts it, “I’m bloody gagging for it.” Having spent the two weeks prior to last year’s ultimately cancelled festival at Adelaide Fringe testing his show, Valvo got the call the festival was cancelled just two days before he was due to fly home. “I was with a bunch of comics which helped, and it helped that there was a bar nearby.” Valvo isn’t the only comedian to remember where they were when they heard MICF was cancelled. Michelle Braiser was also with other comedians when she got the call. “I didn't feel anything at the time,” she says. “Then a week later I was on set working on Mad As Hell and I just started crying in the middle of a comedy sketch. I was like, ‘oh, okay, here are those feelings’.”

“We're doing this for the rest of the world to see it can still happen and it can come back"

2020 was the year of the pivot, and it was no different for comedians... but with varying levels of success. “I’ve got PTSD from very bad Zoom gigs,” says Valvo. Brasier describes Zoom comedy a little more colourfully. “It is like trying to hold the attention of 65 puppy dogs who are pissing everywhere,” she says. “There are people who are just like making dinner while they have your show on in the background, they know that they haven't muted themselves.”

Of course, not all pivots were to Zoom. Comedic duo Annie and Lena tackled the dearth of in-person shows by taking to Twitch, a livestreaming platform popular with the gaming community. “I had a morbid curiosity for Twitch for a long time,” says Lena. “Because you can essentially do like your own TV shows, whenever you want.” Annie adds, “You’re like the control centre and the onscreen talent. You’re the everything.” The decision was a lucrative one too, with a 24-hour livestream by Lena (featuring guest appearances from Annie, pranks, and a number of international guests) that aimed to raise $500, netting them 20 times that amount. “The last half an hour [of the steam] is just me sobbing,” Lena laughs.

That’s all in the past, however, and the feeling around the comedy festival is that comics are eager to leave the events of last year firmly in the past. In fact, just as MICF marked the closure of Melbourne, it appears that it might also mark the reopening, too. “I've got friends saying ‘we’re coming to your show and, it's the first time we've been out in six months',” says Valvo.

Australia’s closed borders also mean big changes for the festival line-up too, with few international acts on the cards. This may be a silver lining. “I’m interested to see if people come out and see more local stuff,” says Lena. “We're doing this for the rest of the world to see it can still happen and it can come back,” says Brasier. “We're really, really lucky.”

Photograph: Supplied / TS Publicity

Nath Valvo: Chatty Cathy (Mar 25-Apr 18)

What should attendees expect? “People can expect the usual rants, thank you. Come see my show if you have issues with people that make good life choices.”

Weirdest or coolest lockdown activity? “My dog, thanks to lockdown, now knows how to play dead and spin. Which is a big ask, they’re big tricks.”

Pre or post-show ritual? “I'm obsessed with my house music. Every year I spend just as much time perfecting the playlist as I do writing my jokes.”

Also see: “Definitely go see Nikki Britton. If you like me, you'll definitely like her.”

Photograph: Supplied / Asha Holmes Publicity



Michelle Brasier: Average Bear (Apr 6-18)

What should attendees expect? “A happy-sad musical story.”

Pre or post-show ritual? “I have a whisky and Diet Coke before the show.”

Weirdest or coolest lockdown activity? “I don't have a bathtub in my house. So I went to Bunnings and I got the biggest storage tub they had. And now I have a storage tub in one of my bathrooms that doubles as a bath.”

Also see: “Reuben Kaye. He's a dear friend, but he's also just so gorgeous to watch. And he's what Melbourne needs right now coming out of lockdown.”

Photograph: Kikki MacLeod

Annie and Lena: This is Our Show (Mar 29-Apr 8)

What should attendees expect? “A little lolly bag of ridiculousness.”

Weirdest or coolest lockdown activity? “The coolest thing we did in lockdown was we made a television series. Well, a web series.”

Pre or post-show ritual? “I feel like we always have a little boogie. We’ll hold each other so tightly. There’s a lot of touching.”

Also see: “Michelle Brasier in Average Bear. I think Woah, Alyssa as well. And Hot Department.”

Melbourne International Comedy Festival runs across Melbourne from March 24 to April 18. Visit the website for the full program and to book tickets.