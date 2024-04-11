When will we get to see a solar eclipse next in Melbourne?

Here's what you need to know if you're keen to witness this sunny spectacle for yourself

In case you missed it, a total solar eclipse just entranced millions of people in the Northern Hemisphere. On April 8, the moon glided past the sun and blocked out its rays in a spectacular display. But sadly for us Down Under, it was only visible in the skies over parts of North America. If you're keen to witness this magic in our city, luckily, you won't have to wait that long. We've done the research for you, so here's everything you need to know about how to see the next solar eclipse visible from Melbourne.

When is the next solar eclipse happening in Melbourne?

The next solar eclipse visible from Melbourne will occur four years from now, on July 22, 2028. The eclipse will begin at around 12.30pm and be at its peak just before 2pm, finishing just after 3pm. So mark your calendars and hope that our winter skies are cloudless on that day.

Where is the best place to view the next solar eclipse?

Unluckily for Melburnians, the best place to view the total solar eclipse in 2028 is in NSW. The path of totality crosses right over Sydney and stretches over the Northern Territory. But don't fret, in Melbourne we'll still get an 80 per cent eclipse, which will also be a remarkable sight. However, if you're an avid celestial spectator, you'd be better off heading north to witness the full eclipse.

How often are solar eclipses visible?

Solar eclipses are only visible from the exact same location every 126 years. But, solar eclipses happen around the world every 18 months or so. The next solar eclipse we'll hopefully catch a glimpse of in Melbourne will occur on November 25, 2030. But again, it'll only be a partial eclipse, with the total eclipse visible from Adelaide and Brisbane. We've got a fair while to wait for a total eclipse to occur in our city, which looks like it'll be in 2038.

In the meantime, if you keen to see some celestial sights, a rare comet is passing through our skies very soon.

