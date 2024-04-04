The rare Devil Comet will be visible in Melbourne's skies for the first time in 70 years

We don't get the chance to see many celestial sights Down Under, so when there's an astronomical event taking place in Melbourne's skies, we get pretty excited. If rare space events also pique your curiosity, this is one you definitely won’t want to miss. In the early hours of Monday, April 22, a super rare celestial event will grace Melbourne's skies. At triple the size of Mount Everest, the Devil’s Comet (officially known as C12/P Pons-Brooks) will be visible to the human eye for the first time in more than seven decades – and it won’t be soaring past the sun again until 2095.

Here's everything you need to know about the Devil’s Comet; like what it is, when it's happening and how to see it in Melbourne, so you can make the most of this special celestial experience.

When will the Devil’s Comet be visible in Melbourne?

The Devil’s Comet will be visible in Melbourne for a brief time before sunrise on Monday, April 22. The celestial body is actually named C12P/Pons-Brooks, but is more commonly referred to as Devil Comet due to its resemblance to a horned tail. Early risers should be able to see the comet without equipment, however, a pair of binoculars or a telescope is recommended for the best viewing experience. Experienced stargazers will be able to observe the comet over the following weeks using advanced telescopes, as the comet approaches the sun before moving back into the distant parts of the solar system.

Where can I see the 2024 Devil’s Comet in Melbourne?

The Devil’s Comet should be visible in Melbourne's skies, particularly in areas with limited light pollution. If you need ideas for stargazing spots, check out this list. Look for Venus – the incredibly bright white star in the morning sky – and the Devil’s Comet should appear somewhere in the line between the sun and Venus.

Note: Jupiter generally appears in the same section of the sky at this time of the year, so try not to confuse the two. You should be able to spot the difference, as the Devil’s Comet will be more dim and fuzzy, compared to the bright and sharp Jupiter.

When is the next Devil’s Comet visible in Melbourne?

The next time a Devil’s Comet will grace the skies over Melbourne is 2095 – that’s 71 years away, to be precise. So this event is pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: