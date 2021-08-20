Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sonic Light Bubble White Night
Photograph: Supplied

White Night Bendigo and Geelong postponed until 2022

The two regional White Night events won't run in 2021 due to the pandemic

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Victoria's two regional White Night festivals have been cancelled for 2021 as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Australia's arts industry. White Night Geelong and White Night Bendigo will not run as planned in 2021, with the regional arts events being postponed until 2022. 

The two festivals were slated to run in spring 2021, with White Night Bendigo planned for October 2 and White Night Geelong on November 6. New 2022 dates for the events have yet to be announced. 

The state's official tourism body, Visit Victoria, says that the decision to postpone will give artists, suppliers and local communities some certainty moving forward, and cements Visit Victoria's commitment to White Night. The organisation is working with regional partners to ensure White Night occurs in 2022.

The postponement of White Night Geelong and Bendigo follows the cancellation of the inaugural Rising festival, the postponement the rest of the Australian Ballet's 2021 Melbourne season, and the cancellation of the first four weeks of Moulin Rouge! The Musical (with the spectacular production ready to open as soon as possible).

Confused about the current rules? Here's what you can and can't do in Melbourne right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.