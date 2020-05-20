Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Wilson Parking is now offering all-day $10 parking in Melbourne’s CBD
Wilson Parking car park ramp
Photograph: Supplied

There will be no time restrictions on entry or exit on 20 CBD car park locations

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday May 20 2020, 11:24am
Restrictions are being relaxed across Victoria and life is slowly getting back to normal for most. If you’re getting back into the swing of your daily routine but aren’t quite sure about taking public transport just yet, there is another option.

For those fortunate enough to have a car, Australia’s largest car park group Wilson Parking has brought down the price of all-day parking. It will now only cost $10 to park in one of these CBD car parks, with no time restrictions on entry or exit.

The discount will be applied to 20 car parks across Melbourne’s CBD and will be valid until June 30, 2020, unless otherwise specified. A full day’s parking usually costs as much as $50 or more in the CBD so this is a serious saving. 

Wilson Parking has already implemented a contact-free service, with drivers able to  book and pay for parking online or via the Wilson Parking app.

Currently, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is urging those who can work from home to continue to do so for the near future.

