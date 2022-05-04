Black Spur Drive
Distance: 56km
Get ready to meet some dinosaurs. Or at least that’s what it feels like what’s about to happen when you drive the Black Spur. As you tootle underneath pole-straight gums and past verdant ferns on a foggy morning (and it does not take much to make it foggy up there), it’s not hard to imagine a velociraptor darting across your path. The road is best started at Lilydale and then followed through to Marysville. Drive carefully and keep an eye out for wildlife, fallen trees and hairpin turns on the way.