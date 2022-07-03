Melbourne
A woman browsing fresh vegetables at a farmers' market.
Photograph: Alesia Kozik

The best farmers' markets in Melbourne

Grab your tote bag: it's time to start eating local, farm-fresh food

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
There are several reasons why you should skip the supermarket and start doing all of your shopping at a local farmers' market: it's cheaper, the produce is of higher quality and you're supporting local farmers and businesses. Plus, you'll often find exciting produce (fruit hybrids, romanesco broccoli, sunchokes) that you'll never find at Coles or Woolies. Surely you don't need any other reasons to make the switch, so we've rounded up six local farmers' markets around Melbourne for your next grocery shop. 

Just remember to BYO bag and a gold coin for entry, and get ready to brighten your plate with farm-fresh heirloom tomatoes and roasted rainbow-coloured carrots. 

Put your produce to good use by taking these cooking classes and cheese-making classes.

Farmers' markets in Melbourne

1. Carlton Farmers' Market

  • Shopping

Carlton Farmers' Market opened in 2014, much to the delight of locals searching for a way to get closer to the source of their food. It's held every Sunday from 9am to 1pm on the grounds of Carlton North Primary School, and you'll find stallholders offering everything from freshly baked bread to eggs and, depending on the season, juicy cherrys from CherryHill. Entry is by a voluntary $2 donation, and all proceeds go towards school projects and running the not-for-profit market. 

Read more
2. Boroondara Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • Hawthorn

After operating for more than a decade, this Hawthorn market is less a hub of commerce and more a friendly get-together. Locals have been catching up with guys like Trevor from Red Hill Cheese for years, and before long, you'll spot him chatting over turnips across the reserve. Boroondara is also about spreading the love: the Rotary Club of Glenferrie manages the market on market day, and money raised via the $2 entry fee supports the club's community projects. The market is generally open on the first, third and fifth Saturday of each month, and you can find the full list of dates here.

Read more
3. Collingwood Children's Farm Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

When this farmers' market opened back in 2002, it was the first market to operate in Melbourne and it paved the way for all the other wonderful markets we have now. Visit this little slice of history and pick up a selection of farm-fresh fruit and vegetables, and become acquainted with some of the producers who have been there since day one. Don't forget to visit the goats, chooks and peacocks on your way out. Entry to the farm on m market days is $2 per person, and the market is held on the second Saturday of the month from 8am to 1pm. 

Read more
4. Abbotsford Convent Farmers Market

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

Due to overwhelming demand, this market held beneath the grey spires of the historic Abbotsford Convent has gone from being held monthly to weekly. Head over every Saturday between 8am to 1pm to buy fresh, seasonal produce from the specialty makers including Mount Zero Olives, Holy Goat Cheese, Kingfisher Citrus, Faranda Family Vegetables and more. Entry is $2, and proceeds go to the Abbotsford Convent.

Read more
5. Gasworks Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • Albert Park

If all you sell is raspberries (or olives, or rhubarb, or honey), then you've got to have a pretty strong passion for them. Enthusiasm for high-quality local produce runs like electricity at this Port Melbourne arts space, and your tastebuds will feel it too. Grab a fresh, crusty baguette to go with your market haul salad for later, stock up on seasonal produce and a treat or two for afternoon tea (handmade chocolate biscuits, anyone?). The market is held on the third Saturday of each month from 8am to 1pm, and entry is free.

Read more
Shutterstock

6. Veg Out Farmers' Market

  • Shopping
  • St Kilda

This St Kilda farmers' market has been running for nearly 15 years now, and the recipe to its success is the enthusiastic fleet of volunteers that run the market. Head over to the Peanut Farm Reserve on the first Saturday of each month between 8.30am and 1pm and explore stalls filled with local organic produce, jams, preserves, handmade bread and sundry delights. Entry is free, and there's often live entertainment to make shopping even more fun. 

Read more
