Carlton Farmers' Market opened in 2014, much to the delight of locals searching for a way to get closer to the source of their food. It's held every Sunday from 9am to 1pm on the grounds of Carlton North Primary School, and you'll find stallholders offering everything from freshly baked bread to eggs and, depending on the season, juicy cherrys from CherryHill. Entry is by a voluntary $2 donation, and all proceeds go towards school projects and running the not-for-profit market.
There are several reasons why you should skip the supermarket and start doing all of your shopping at a local farmers' market: it's cheaper, the produce is of higher quality and you're supporting local farmers and businesses. Plus, you'll often find exciting produce (fruit hybrids, romanesco broccoli, sunchokes) that you'll never find at Coles or Woolies. Surely you don't need any other reasons to make the switch, so we've rounded up six local farmers' markets around Melbourne for your next grocery shop.
Just remember to BYO bag and a gold coin for entry, and get ready to brighten your plate with farm-fresh heirloom tomatoes and roasted rainbow-coloured carrots.