Work out every day in February and help fight cancer while you do it

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday January 22 2019, 4:25pm

Yoga stretching
Photograph: Creative Commons

Looking for a fun challenge to kick start those 2019 fitness goals? The Clock Cancer Challenge will do that for you – and help the thousands of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer or a blood-related disorder every year.

The challenge is pretty simple: all you have to do is pledge to complete a 35-minute workout every day in February. By signing up, you’ll create your own online fundraising page, which you can share with friends and family to raise some much-needed funds for blood cancer research.

The best part is you can choose whatever type of workout suits you best, whether that be running, cycling, Pilates, HIIT, yoga or anything at all. 

Funds raised will go to the Fight Cancer Foundation, a Victorian charity that aims to provide care, treatment and support for cancer patients and their families.

To join the challenge and find out more, head here.

