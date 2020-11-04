You and your friends can now dine underwater at Melbourne Aquarium

Normal visits are still off the cards, but you can dine at the aquarium in the meantime

While we’re still not sure when Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium can reopen to visitors, the good news is that you can still head inside for another fish-adjacent experience.

The aquarium is opening from Friday, November 6 for private lunch and dinner bookings. This exclusive private dining experience will be open to guests of all ages and includes a self-guided tour of the aquarium, a three-course meal and a two-hour drinks package for ten people.

Photograph: Melbourne Aquarium/Supplied

You’ll even get to choose where in the massive aquarium facility you can dine. There’s the mermaid garden with views of the big fish, the shark tunnel, the new jellyfish exhibit or even beside the penguins in the Antarctica zone. You can also choose to dine outdoors overlooking the Yarra River and Southbank.

Groups of ten can book this lunch or dinner package with a minimum spend of $2,000. If you’d prefer a smaller booking of fewer than ten people, you can add your name to a wishlist to be contacted when the aquarium begins opening for smaller group dining. Read all about it here.

