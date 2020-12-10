You can book a hotel room with a private hot tub and cinema in Melbourne

Is watching movies on the couch becoming passé? How about watching movies from your own private spa? Now we're talking.

Melbourne Marriott is levelling up the staycation experience with a hotel room that includes not only its own private hot tub, but also a cinema-quality screen for you to watch the movie of your choice from that very hot tub (or from reclining deck chairs, if you're getting a bit prune-y).

Rooms are $399 a night and include access to a private courtyard with the hot tub, two bottles of wine, a gourmet hamper sent to your room and late checkout. Tell the hotel what film you want to see and it will be set up and waiting for you when you arrive. It's like your very own outdoor cinema without the hassle of other people or having to drive home. Plus, ya know, a hot tub.

If you want the ultimate romantic movie night, this could be your perfect staycation.

