MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Marriott hotel spa and movie
Photograph: Marriott Hotel

You can book a hotel room with a private hot tub and cinema in Melbourne

Fancy watching a film from a spa?

By
Cassidy Knowlton
Advertising

Is watching movies on the couch becoming passé? How about watching movies from your own private spa? Now we're talking.

Melbourne Marriott is levelling up the staycation experience with a hotel room that includes not only its own private hot tub, but also a cinema-quality screen for you to watch the movie of your choice from that very hot tub (or from reclining deck chairs, if you're getting a bit prune-y).

Rooms are $399 a night and include access to a private courtyard with the hot tub, two bottles of wine, a gourmet hamper sent to your room and late checkout. Tell the hotel what film you want to see and it will be set up and waiting for you when you arrive. It's like your very own outdoor cinema without the hassle of other people or having to drive home. Plus, ya know, a hot tub. 

If you want the ultimate romantic movie night, this could be your perfect staycation. 

Rather get out of the city? These are our favourite weekend getaways.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.