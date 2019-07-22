You can bring your dog on this special Yarra Valley wine tour

Want to indulge in vinos but feel bad leaving your dog at home? Now you can forget the sad goodbyes and head out on a tipsy trip with your four-legged friend. Pooches and Pinot is offering an all-inclusive Yarra Valley wine tour where your pooch is welcome.

This tour allows up to four guests and their dogs (two at a maximum) to visit boutique wineries and distilleries in one of Melbourne's premier wine regions. Guests get to sit back and relax with their dogs as they are driven to pet-friendly wineries and cellar doors all over the Yarra Valley.

As you sip, your dog can have a sniff and stretch and get plenty of pooch love. There's an array of lunch options from gourmet picnics to winery lunches for those who hop on a full-day tour. The Pooches and Pinot tour is a great option for dog owners who want to go on a Yarra Valley wine tour, but aren't so keen on driving themselves around.

You can find out what the fuss is about and book here. Don't have a dog? No worries. Pooches and Pinot will happily bring along their own dogs, George and Henry, for those without a dog.