Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can buy freshly made Italian cheeses at Melbourne's first Cheese Laboratory
News / Restaurants

You can buy freshly made Italian cheeses at Melbourne's first Cheese Laboratory

By Alannah Maher Posted: Thursday November 7 2019, 3:26pm

Cheese Laboratory

A new destination for Melbourne foodies and cheese lovers has arrived at mega supermarket La Manna in Essendon Fields with the launch of Victoria’s first Cheese Laboratory.

You can see artisan cheeses being expertly handmade, you’ll also get to taste varieties like fresh, warm burrata and you'll also be able to take home your favourites to assemble a killer cheese board.

Whether you’re after baby bocconcini balls to transform your salad or mozzarella for the best gooey pizza, the Cheese Laboratory inside LaManna is the place to go to buy fresh cheese on the spot just like the Italians do. 

The Cheese Laboratory’s founders – Giorgio Linguanti, founder and director of That’s Amore Cheese and Patrick LaManna, CEO of LaManna Supermarket – have drawn on their Italian heritage and passion for food to create an authentic experience and flavours. 

The Cheese Laboratory is now open making fresh cheeses on-site every day.

Take a peek at more of the best cheese shops in Melbourne.

Or go full out with our cheese lover's guide to Melbourne.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Alannah M 2 Posts

Alannah Maher is Time Out Australia's editorial assistant. Previously she has juggled arts journalism with roles in arts administration. She's a die-hard Inner Westie with an unhealthy preoccupation with drag, burlesque and underground performance art who you can find down at The Imperial every other weekend and hunting for op-shop bargains and obnoxious earrings. She is passionate about championing art and cultural experiences that are accessible, intersectional and enriching. 