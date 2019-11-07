You can buy freshly made Italian cheeses at Melbourne's first Cheese Laboratory

A new destination for Melbourne foodies and cheese lovers has arrived at mega supermarket La Manna in Essendon Fields with the launch of Victoria’s first Cheese Laboratory.

You can see artisan cheeses being expertly handmade, you’ll also get to taste varieties like fresh, warm burrata and you'll also be able to take home your favourites to assemble a killer cheese board.

Whether you’re after baby bocconcini balls to transform your salad or mozzarella for the best gooey pizza, the Cheese Laboratory inside LaManna is the place to go to buy fresh cheese on the spot just like the Italians do.

The Cheese Laboratory’s founders – Giorgio Linguanti, founder and director of That’s Amore Cheese and Patrick LaManna, CEO of LaManna Supermarket – have drawn on their Italian heritage and passion for food to create an authentic experience and flavours.

The Cheese Laboratory is now open making fresh cheeses on-site every day.