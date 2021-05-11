Melbourne
You can get $100 off your bill by dining at restaurants in Melbourne’s CBD

It’s part of a government-backed bid to help CBD businesses recover

By
Rebecca Russo
In an effort to encourage diners back to Melbourne’s CBD, the Victorian government is introducing a new voucher scheme that will give money back to those who spend on dining within Melbourne city council. 

The CBD Dining Experiences Scheme will give rebates of 20 per cent (you can get a minimum of $10 up to a maximum of $100 back) in the coming weeks. The Victorian government and Melbourne city council have teamed up to offer this rebate, with a pool of around $260 million available to revive the city and help Melbourne’s CBD businesses. 

These rebates are similar to the insanely popular regional travel voucher scheme and the recent Melbourne CBD travel vouchers. Melbourne city council hasn’t announced a start date for this new scheme but we will keep you updated on any new announcements.

