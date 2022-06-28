30 cheap lunch eats for under $15 in Melbourne's CBD

You want something cheap, fast and tasty to fuel you up for your arvo meetings? We've got you covered for less than $15

Sometimes a brown bag packed with last night’s leftovers isn’t what you’re feeling at midday. But never fear, we’ve compiled a list of Melbourne’s best cheap lunches for $15 or less a pop that you can swap out for your meal stashed in the communal fridge without going over schedule or breaking the bank.

To be clear, these aren’t just snacks, these are meals. It's also important to note that cheap eats still come at a price for those making your food, so while it’s a treat to enjoy a meal for a low price, we do encourage you to tip the venue if you have the ability to.

