30 cheap lunch eats for under $15 in Melbourne's CBD

Lulu’s has taken the city by storm with a char kway teow that tastes as if it were made on the streets of Penang. Order a takeaway container or dine-in meal of Lulu's signature char kway teow, which will guarantee leftovers (unless you're ravenously hungry). Thin flat noodles are stir-fried over a hot wok lending it that beautifully charred and smoky flavour vital to any char kway teow. These are tossed with prawns, lapcheong, scrambled egg, bean sprouts, pork lard, chives and chilli (which you can tailor according to your tolerance).
Sometimes a brown bag packed with last night’s leftovers isn’t what you’re feeling at midday. But never fear, we’ve compiled a list of Melbourne’s best cheap lunches for $15 or less a pop that you can swap out for your meal stashed in the communal fridge without going over schedule or breaking the bank.
To be clear, these aren’t just snacks, these are meals. It's also important to note that cheap eats still come at a price for those making your food, so while it’s a treat to enjoy a meal for a low price, we do encourage you to tip the venue if you have the ability to.
