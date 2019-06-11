You can get $7.50 movie tickets at all Palace Cinemas this week

If you're feeling bummed that Tight-Ass Tuesdays are kind of non-existent these days, you'll be delighted to know you can nab tix to blockbuster movies at any of the six Palace Cinemas in Melbourne for just $7.50 starting this week.

The special will run from Thursday, June 13 to Tuesday, June 18, and cover every single flick screening. That means you could see Taron Egerton’s dazzling portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, watch Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as Hollywood’s arguably best-dressed secret agents in Men in Black: International, or make your own critique of the latest addition to the X-Men series, Dark Phoenix.

So if you’re looking for a cheap date night in luxe red chairs, head to the Kino, Palace Balwyn, Palace Cinema Como, Palace Westgarth, Palace Brighton Bay or Palace Dendy Brighton – and maybe even splash out on a popcorn, drink and choc-top combo.