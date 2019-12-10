You can get $7 movie tickets at two Melbourne cinemas this week

Nothing says “great date” like a cheap movie ticket. This week, Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn and Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave are offering $7 tickets for seven days.

From Thursday, December 12 to Wednesday, December 18, both cinemas are doing cheaper-than-usual tickets on all screenings (except advance screenings, members screenings, family screenings and special events). Why? At Cameo they’re celebrating the cinema’s 16th birthday and at Lido, it’s the cinema’s fourth birthday. Any reason to celebrate, hey?

Members of either cinema will also get additional deals. Lido members can score cheap choc tops, popcorn, schooners, combos and two-for-one glasses of wine. Cameo has also announced a new Movie Club Membership offer – read about it here.

Wondering what to see at the cinemas this week? These are the best films on now in Melbourne.