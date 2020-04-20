You can get a personalised tea subscription in Melbourne

Do you love tea? Known your orange pekoe from your Lady Grey and always keen to try new versions of the comforting hot beverage?

Melbourne boutique tea shop Alem Tea is here for all your tisane needs. You can order any of more than 30 varieties of tea from the website, and the good folks at Alem will deliver your order for free across Australia if you order more than $20 worth. If you live within 20km of the Brunswick shop and order before 3pm, you can get your delivery on the same dang day. Perfect for emergen-teas (we're not even sorry).

Alem also has a tea subscription service, which we think is pretty fun. You take an online quiz to tell Alem what kind of tea you like (black, green, herbal, fruity, strong, caffeinated, etc), and you'll receive three different teas (enough to make between 18 and 24 cups) directly to your door. Flavours change every month, so you'll never be bored. The subscription is $12.95 a month, or $35.85 for a three-month subscription, a savings of $3. You can also order a gift subscription, which costs a smidge more at $14.95 a month or $41.85 for three months.

