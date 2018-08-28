You can get a wine and cheese box delivered to you for $10 this weekend

You’d be hard-pressed to find a way to make wine and cheese better, but Taylor Made Wines are giving it a go. This weekend they’re teaming up with Deliveroo to bring you a wine and cheese box right to your door – and it’s only $10.

The box features a selection of delicious vino from the team at Taylor Made Wines, as well as cheese and treats from Maker and Monger and Piece of Cheese. Expect anything from marcel petite comte and clothbound cheddar paired with quince, dip, accoutrements and your own bottle of Taylor Made's pinot noir or BDX.

To score your cheap-as-chips box of cheese and wine, all you need to do order it on the Deliveroo app. The deal is available for three days only, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and best to get on it ASAP because there are only 100 available each day. To make things even more bougie, some of the deliveries will even be made with a horse and carriage.

Order yours on the Deliveroo app. The offer is only available between 4pm and 7pm from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 1, and only to people aged 18 and over in the Windsor, South Yarra, Prahran and St Kilda area.

The Queen Vic Market is getting another hawker-style night market. Plus, we spoke to a cheesemonger all about arachnid-infested cheese (it's delicious!)