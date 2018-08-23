Queen Vic Market is getting another night market

Wednesday nights in Melbourne are known for one thing and one thing only: Queen Victoria Market’s legendary Night Market. But while official Night Market will be hosting its final event (for now) next Wednesday, August 29, today the Queen Victoria Market has announced it will be bringing out another night market to tide you over until the warmer months.

A new event called the Hawker 88 Night Market is set to bring Asian tastes, sights and sounds to the Queen Vic’s sheds. It will run every Wednesday night from September 19 to October 24, with more than 20 stalls set up to sell authentic street food direct from China, India, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

You can expect traditional dishes like Filipino barbecue, Korean pork belly, Malaysian satay, plenty of Indian curries and so much more. Drinks-wise, punters can get amongst Melbourne’s new independent brewery Brick Lane Brewing Co, which has created a new craft beer for the occasion. The H88 will be a light-bodied lager that’s been made using a Japanese hop cultivar called Sorachi Ace, and it’s said to pair beautifully with all the delicacies sold at the Hawker 88 market.

And we know what you’re thinking. With such delicious food, it’s going to be extremely hard to find adequate seating at the (notoriously crowded) market. But don’t worry, the Queen Vic has thought of that. Long communal tables will be set up around the sheds so you can enjoy your market eats with friends and family.

As per usual, there will be market stalls selling plenty of weird and wonderful wares, as well as live performances and music to enjoy.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, September 19 at the Queen Vic Market. See you there!