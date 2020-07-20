You can get an ‘I’ve done all of Brighton’ face mask now

You’ve probably seen the video, but here it is anyway. A woman was interviewed while walking the Tan about why she was so far from her home – her response? “Well, you get sick of walking the same streets... I’ve done all of Brighton.”

Naturally, the comment blew up online. Premier Dan Andrews even had a sneaky response in his press conference over the weekend noting, “whether you’re in Broadmeadows or Brighton, stay at home means stay at home. And if walking your local streets is boring, well being bored is much better than being in intensive care.”

The internet has responded and you can even get yourself an ‘I’ve done all of Brighton’ face mask from a Brunswick creative known as Eavesdropper. Eavesdropper firstly made a video on TikTok with an impressive hand lettering of the Tan walker’s comments, then doubled down and added the designs to Red Bubble so you can purchase both a T-shirt or a face mask with the design. The best part? 50 per cent of profits go to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

UPDATE: You can also get them from Either Either here (and shipping isn't as expensive as Red Bubble).

Need more masks? Here are 17 other creatives making their own in Melbourne.

What about socks that look like tram seats? We found them, too.

Share the story