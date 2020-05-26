You can get cheap $5 all-day parking in Docklands until August

There will be no time restrictions on entry or exit, seven days a week at the District Docklands

Heading to the city? The District Docklands is now offering $5 all-day parking seven days a week. The venue, which is Docklands’ major shopping and entertainment complex, is hoping this will entice CBD workers who are returning to work on flexible hours. The venue is also offering free 90-minute parking every day for those popping into nearby Costco or retail stores. The deal will be running all through June and July. More info can be found here.

There are two car parks to choose from: the east car park opposite the Melbourne Star Observation Wheel at 90 Waterfront Way, and the west car park opposite O’Brien Icehouse at 88 Pearl River Road.

Got a car? Head out safely on one of these great scenic drives in Victoria.

Share the story