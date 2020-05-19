You can get crazy discounted Eureka Skydeck tickets right now

Ever wanted to see Melbourne from the top? Here's a cheap way to do it

Eureka Skydeck is offering a solid discount on its top-floor tickets for a limited time. To celebrate the venue’s 13th birthday, Skydeck is slashing the price of its tickets to only $13. These tickets, which are usually $25 each, will be valid for use until June 30, 2021.

The Skydeck sits 285 metres high above Melbourne with great 360-degree views. Unfortunately, the venue is still closed due to current restrictions – but that doesn't mean you can't make plans for the future.

To get your tickets, head to Eureka Skydeck’s website here. The sale ends Friday, May 22.

