You can get crazy discounted Eureka Skydeck tickets right now
Ever wanted to see Melbourne from the top? Here's a cheap way to do it
Eureka Skydeck is offering a solid discount on its top-floor tickets for a limited time. To celebrate the venue’s 13th birthday, Skydeck is slashing the price of its tickets to only $13. These tickets, which are usually $25 each, will be valid for use until June 30, 2021.
The Skydeck sits 285 metres high above Melbourne with great 360-degree views. Unfortunately, the venue is still closed due to current restrictions – but that doesn't mean you can't make plans for the future.
To get your tickets, head to Eureka Skydeck’s website here. The sale ends Friday, May 22.