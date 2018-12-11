News / Bars & Pubs

You can get TWELVE different kinds of Spritz at Brunetti this summer

By Cass K Posted: Tuesday December 11 2018, 2:29pm

Brunetti Spritzes
Photograph: Supplied

Quick, name the drink of summer. Of course you said Aperol Spritz, right? 

Well, Flinders Lane café Brunetti is here for your Spritz addiction, but it's branched out to much more than just Aperol. The Italian bakery is making 12 different kinds of Spritz, including a 'Nero' (black) Spritz made with Fabbri Marendry liqueur and Black Gum, and a 'Violetta' (purple) Spritz made with Fabbri Violetta liqueur. 

Photograph: Supplied

And yes, now that you mention it, ordering all 12 would make for a very pretty Instagram post, doncha think? They are $10 each and available all summer.

Staff writer
By Cass K 63 Posts

Cass is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.