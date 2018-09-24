You can have posh high tea and raise money for charity

Who doesn’t love tiny cakes, finger sandwiches and a freshly brewed pot of steaming hot tea? If feeling like you’re taking part in a scene from Downton Abbey is your thing, you may be familiar with the ins and outs of a good afternoon tea (which nearly everyone calls high tea, but yes, afternoon tea is correct).

The Windsor Hotel is partnering with the Royal Women’s Hospital to add something sweet to your next afternoon treat. For every afternoon tea bought between Monday, October 1 and Friday, October 5, $10 will be donated to raise funds for research, development and initiatives at the Royal Women’s Hospital.

The money will go towards the hospital’s 160-year-long effort in saving the lives of women, children, and current and future patients.

Places range between $25 and $95 per person with a 15% discount for seniors.