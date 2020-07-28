You can now bake your own Piccolina Gelateria desserts at home

Fifteen minutes in the oven is all that stands between you and a hot batch of Nutella ravioli

While restaurants do try their best, takeaway desserts usually don’t travel well. So props to Piccolina Gelateria for releasing a line of finish-at-home desserts that give you all the benefits of baking with none of the work. (And also spares you the discomfort of seeing exactly how much butter and sugar is in what you’re about to eat. No one wants to know that.)

There are six items on the menu – apple crumble, sticky date pudding, chocolate self-saucing pudding, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and the cult favourite, Better Than Nutella ravioli – portioned for four to six people. All you need to do is throw them in a hot oven for 15-20 minutes, which is just enough time to do the dishes or chuck a load of laundry on while the smell of baking fills the house. Congratulations, you are officially a domestic god/dess.

If you want to enjoy your freshly-baked puds à la mode, we suggest getting some of Piccolina's traditional Italian-style gelato as well. And maybe a bottle of Piccolina’s ice magic chocolate coating as well. Although be warned: you will start to pour it on everything you eat.

Piccolina’s Bake At Home dessert range is available for pickup at the Collingwood, Hawthorne and St. Kilda stores, and for delivery via UberEats. Order online here.

