Maker and Monger cheese pack
Photograph: Supplied

The best cheese delivery in Melbourne

Melbourne's best cheese shops are making sure you don't have to endure plastic cheese slices while stuck at home

By Jess Ho
The government has announced closures of restaurants and bars (again), but takeaway and delivery services are still currently available. Believe it or not, you can now receive small-batch artisan cheeses delivered straight to your door which have been perfectly turned, aged and portioned for your enjoyment. 

Here is a list of the best services available in Melbourne so you don't have to live by the mercy of what's available at the supermarket deli.

Keep supporting your favourite restaurants even though you can't dine in. Here's how you can do it.

anthonyfemia2.jpg

Maker and Monger

Restaurants South Yarra

If you miss Maker and Monger's grilled cheese toasties, you don't have to. Alongside a cheese order that can include anything from a two-kilogram bucket of marinated Merideth Dairy cheese to a sensible 250-gram portion of Comte or even fresh honeycomb. Maker and Monger still only operates on Prahran Market open days, but if you order by 4pm, it will be with you the next day. Cheese delivery is available within 15km of Prahran Market. Shop here.

Harper and Blohm

Harper and Blohm

Restaurants Delis Brunswick

Harper and Blohm is still doing its thing of supplying carefully selected, ever-changing, seasonal cheeses from Australia, UK, America and Europe and added an online store to deliver cheese to your door. Charcuterie, terrines, cheese selections (for the indecisive) and accompaniments are also available from the online store for next-day delivery. 

Bill's Farm

Bill's Farm

Shopping Delis Melbourne

Bill of the aptly named Bill's Farm is the bee’s knees of cheese expertise, being a qualified cheese grader and dairy judge. His shop has European and Australian cheeses plus plenty of smallgoods to enrich your dairy experience. Grab some Holy Goat, perhaps the wrinkly, citrussy La Luna, or the cute-as-a-button, bite-sized, velvety Piccolo. Browse the shop here and depending on your time of order, you may even receive same-day delivery. 

Milk_the_Cow0003.jpg

Milk the Cow

Bars Cocktail bars St Kilda

This licenced fromagerie is now offering its extensive selection of cheeses, wines, boutique beers and ciders for delivery south and north side through its St Kilda and Carlton outposts. If you order online before 10.30am, you will receive same-day delivery. Bonus points for having curated cheese and booze hampers available for purchase right now, so it's basically a whole date night meal in one.

Cheese pile at cheese shop
Photograph: Creative Commons

14 Days of Cheese

If you're one to easily become overwhelmed by all the cheese options available to you, then this cheese service is for you. The service 14 Days of Cheese includes different cheese hampers (French, matched to gin, cider packs) suited to what you like to drink, styles and even number of cheeses you'd like to receive. All the thinking and tasting has been done for you. Order here. 

That's Amore cheese bundles
Photograph: Supplied

That's Amore

The amazing folk behind the Italian cheesery, That's Amore, also have an online shop. Fancy beautiful tubs of fresh buffalo ricotta curds, balls of bocconcini, tubs of buffalo mozzarella and flavoured caciotta? You can get those, and other Italian ingredients like fresh pasta, ciabatta, olive oils, ready-to-bake pizzas, lasagnas and other pantry essentials delivered right to your door. Shop here.

King and Godfree
Photograph: Supplied

King and Godfree

Bars Carlton

As Carlton's largest Italian deli and grocer, it is no surprise that King and Godfree's entire retail section is available for delivery. The formaggi section is limited to a tight selection that travel well (local and imported), but if you're smart about it, you can also add meals, smallgoods and wine to you order to live your best Italian iso-life. Order here

Recommended

