You can now book a stay in the holiday house from 'The Castle'

It's not a house, it's a home — and it can be your home too, for just $250 per night

There are two types of people in this world: those who think The Castle is the best Australian movie ever made, and those who are just plain wrong. Just kidding — but seriously, the flick is the perfect combo of wholesome, heartwarming and hilarious, and the Kerrigan family has held a special place in our hearts since landing on the big screen in 1997.

If you consider yourself a super fan, then you've probably imagined what life might be like as a Kerrigan. Well, you won't need to dream about it for much longer: the family's famed holiday house in Bonnie Doon can now be booked on AirBnB.

No, you're not dreaming, and the serenity is real! The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house can fit up to seven guests and starts at $250 per night. Several scenes from the movie were shot on the front enclosed veranda, including when Daryl cooks over a barbecue and when the Kerrigan family sit around outside listening to bugs getting zapped.

While we expect you'll want to stay inside and soak up the vibes, and perhaps chuck The Castle on for your umpteenth rewatch, there's also heaps to do in the area. Lake Eildon is just down the road if you're an avid fisher, Mt Buller is only an hour's drive away and you can pop down to the Bonnie Doon country markets for a tasty treat.

To book, head to the AirBnB website.