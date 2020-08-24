You can now buy anti-Covid, pro-Footscray T-shirts to show off your suburb pride

If you've been itching to give Covid-19 a piece of your mind, while also supporting local businesses, then boy, do we have a T-shirt for you. When closures first hit Melbourne businesses in March, a stack of Footscray businesses came together to see what they could do to create income while shut. The result? T-shirts that give the middle finger to coronavirus while also letting punters show off their love for Footscray.

The 'F**k Covid-19 Love, Footscray' T-shirts were created by several Footscray bars including Pride of our Footscray, Littlefoot, Chip's Loft, Josephine, Lay Low, ParisTokyo, the Cheeky Pint and Victoria Hotel. The relatable logo was designed by one of the co-owners of Littlefoot, and the shirts were screen printed locally and sold in the bars – with all profits retained by the venues.

The bars have reported an enthusiastic uptake of the T-shirts, with westies keen to show off their Footscray pride while sticking it to the virus (one of the shirts even made it into a winning work in the Picturing Footscray Photography Prize).

If you're keen on getting your own 'F**k Covid-19 Love, Footscray' T-shirt, visit the Pride of our Footscray online merch store (they're currently the only venue selling them online). The shirts are $30 each.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

