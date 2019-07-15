You can now camp for half-price at Victorian state and national parks

The continued popularity of camping proves that you don’t need electricity to have fun (sorry, Benjamin Franklin). Keen campers can now enjoy a stay in the sticks for even cheaper, with camping fees at all Victorian state and national parks now half price.

The cut to camping fees came into effect on July 1 as part of a promise made by the Andrews government during last year’s state election. It follows the state government abolishing camping fees at 500 basic campsites in 2015.

There are also 30 new campgrounds planned as part of the 2018/2019 state budget, as well as upgrades to sites in the Greater Bendigo National Park, Lake Eildon, Glenelg River and Princess Margaret Rose Cave.

The half-price camping fees have been automatically applied to eligible campsites so all you need to do is pick one and pack your swag.