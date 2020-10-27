You can now do hula hoop exercise classes in Melbourne

Outdoor fitness classes are a great way to ease back into group exercise if you’re not ready to return to the gym just yet. Add in some jazzy outfits and a hula hoop and you’ll be smiling all summer long.

Hoops, Thighs & Buttocks run outdoor hula hooping classes for Melburnians in parks in St Kilda, Fitzroy North and Preston. The classes are returning this November after a long lockdown and everyone is invited along to try out this socially distant activity for themselves.

Photograph: Hoops, Thighs & Buttocks/Supplied

The classes are a mixture of fitness and fun, and you’ll learn a few cool hula tricks to show off with all your friends. There are classes for all levels, too, so don’t worry if you haven’t picked up a hula since 1995.

Take a look at the available hula hoop classes on HTB’s website here. Prices start at $145 for a seven-week beginner course, otherwise, you can hire out HTB for private lessons and hen’s parties.

