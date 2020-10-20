MelbourneChange city
A man wearing lederhosen in a crowded hall, raising a stein of beer and smiling at the camera
Photograph: Supplied / Yarra Valley Oktoberfest

You can now get authentic Oktoberfest party boxes delivered to your door

Featuring Munich-brewed beers, a stein and even an oompah band playlist

By
Nicola Dowse
A lot of significant calendar events look different this year, including Oktoberfest. The original, Munich celebration of beer has been canned for 2020 but here in Melbourne, you can still raise a stein at home. 

Yarra Valley Oktoberfest has created to Oktoberfest boxes that they're delivering to thirsty Melburnians across the city. It's at this time in normal years that the local festival would be gearing up for a beer-soaked, pretzel-stuffed day in Lilydale, but since that's not possible, the crew have created these boxes to recreate the atmosphere at home (or, you know, in a park with up to ten people from a max of two households). 

Oktoberfest fans can opt for either the beer box or the German wine and spritz box, both of which include an Oktoberfest hat and stein, a large savoury pretzel and a playlist of oompah music to really embrace the festival spirit. Should you choose the beer box, you'll be treated to authentic German brews from Munich beer halls like Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner and Erdinger, while the wine and spritz box contains a 750ml bottle of Katlenburger German Sparkling mango wine and a 750ml bottle of Zentini Hugo Elderflower and Mint Spritz.

Both boxes are $65 with free delivery across Melbourne suburbs. Head to the website for more info.

More of a whiskey drinker? This subscription service will send you three bottles of whiskey every month.

