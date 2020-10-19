MelbourneChange city
Whisky Loot box
Photograph: Whisky Loot

You can subscribe to a service that will send you three bottles of whisky every month

There's also a gin version

By
Cassidy Knowlton
If you love whisky (or are just getting into it) and want to be able to try a wide variety of whiskies from around the world, you're in luck. A whisky subscription service sends three whiskies a month straight to your door, along with tasting notes and history for each one. 

Whisky Loot delivers three 60ml bottles of whisky every month, and they are grouped together with themes like 'Intro to Scotland' or 'New world whiskies'. You can try it for one month (or send it as a gift to someone else) for $79, or subscribe on an ongoing basis for $59 per month. If you like what you taste, you can also buy a full-sized bottle of any of the whiskies for a special members-only price. It's a great present for a whisky lover, or as a treat for yourself. 

