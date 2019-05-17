You can now get avocado ice cream at this Melbourne gelateria

And here we thought avocado-chocolate cakes were the peak of weird avocado desserts. But avocado ice cream has landed at Melbourne’s Pidapipo Gelateria, and to be honest, we’re kinda curious to try it.

Photograph: Supplied

The avocado ice cream (which is actually a limited-edition avocado and lime flavour) is one of Pidapipo’s new May flavours, which also includes apple crumble; mascarpone and cumquat jam; dairy-free soy chocolate; salted caramel with orange blossom butterscotch and chocolate crumble; and a coffee, brownie and chocolate fudge flavour.

These new flavours are currently available at Pidapipo’s Carlton, CBD and Windsor stores.