You can now get avocado ice cream at this Melbourne gelateria

And here we thought avocado-chocolate cakes were the peak of weird avocado desserts. But avocado ice cream has landed at Melbourne’s Pidapipo Gelateria, and to be honest, we’re kinda curious to try it.
The avocado ice cream (which is actually a limited-edition avocado and lime flavour) is one of Pidapipo’s new May flavours, which also includes apple crumble; mascarpone and cumquat jam; dairy-free soy chocolate; salted caramel with orange blossom butterscotch and chocolate crumble; and a coffee, brownie and chocolate fudge flavour.
These new flavours are currently available at Pidapipo’s Carlton, CBD and Windsor stores.