You can now get bubble coffee in Melbourne

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Wednesday February 28 2018, 9:29am

Photograph: Supplied

We've all had our fill of bubble tea, sucking gooey spheres of tapioca in sweet, milky tea up through an oversized straw. But now Industry Beans is kicking things up a notch with bubble coffee. Yes, coffee. 

The Industry Beans Bubble Cup (which is available at both the CBD and Fitzroy locations) is made with the café's famous single-origin cold-drip coffee and a mixture of condensed milk and soy milk. The tapioca pearls have themselves been soaked in coffee for an extra caffeine hit. 

And if you want to jazz up your tapioca-coffee creation, there are two other flavours: strawberry and vanilla, and coconut and kaffir lime. 

All flavours of the bubble coffee cost $7. Get slurping!

Do you like your coffee au naturel? Here's the best coffee in Melbourne CBD. Want something else to cool down? Here's our guide to the best ice cream and gelato in Melbourne.

