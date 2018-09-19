  • News
You can now get fancy jelly cocktails in Melbourne

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday September 19 2018, 4:21pm

Sofitel Melbourne jelly cocktails
Photograph: Michele Froidevaux

We all remember those horrendous jelly shots of our youth, which apart from being mostly disgusting, were far too hard to slurp out of those coloured plastic shot glasses. The sad thing is the concept is actually genius – alcohol and jelly, what’s not to love? Lucky for us the fine folk at Sofitel Melbourne have decided to fancify the concept with the release of their bougie new gin and tonic jellies.  

Sofitel’s Think Pink Gin Rocks is essentially a cocktail tasting plate with three different kinds of cocktail jellies. There is the Lemon and Rosemary, the Butterfly Pea Tea and Lavender, as well as a Fruit Rogue Tea, which have all been infused with Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin. The jellies will also be served with a wedge of white chocolate that’ll give the experience an extra sweet touch.

The tasting plate will set you back $30 and is available at Sofitel’s Atrium Bar, located on the 35th floor of the hotel (the views are incredible, in case you aren’t familiar).

